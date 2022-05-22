Steve Spurrier Trending For His Reaction To Coaches Drama

08 Sep 2001: Steve Spurrier coach of the Florida Gators watches the action against the La.-Monroe Indians at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Indians 55-6. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/Allsport.

Drama between two SEC coaches? You know Steve Spurrier had to weigh in with his thoughts.

Spurrier commented on the feud between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher late last week, siding with the seven-time national champion head coach.

"I don't know why [Jimbo] is mad at Saban," Spurrier said, via Dawg Nation. "Did Saban say something that wasn't true?"

Fisher took exception to Saban's comments claiming A&M "bought every player" in its recruiting class by using NIL. The former Saban assistant said he is "done" with his old boss, calling the remarks "despicable."

“Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now,” Spurrier said. “He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Spurrier has been trending on Twitter thanks to his reaction to the Saban/Fisher beef.

It's never surprising to see Spurrier stir the pot. He was great at it during his coaching career and continues to do it from time to time in retirement.

We're not sure if he has any personal animosity toward Jimbo Fisher, but it's clear he doesn't agree with him in this situation.