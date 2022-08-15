StubHub Reveals Most Demanded College Football Ticket

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a hot ticket entering the 2022 season.

StubHub recently revealed that Ohio State is "the most in demand" college football team this year. The Buckeyes have also enjoyed the largest demand increase since last season with a jump of over 500 percent.

The Buckeyes took the top spot from Alabama, which dropped to No. 2. Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M round out the top five.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said overall ticket demand is on the rise.

"College football demand is as strong as ever, ahead of what's sure to be an electric season – ticket demand on StubHub is already outpacing what we saw ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10 percent," Budelli said. "Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Texas are some of the notable schools topping our most in-demand lists and driving considerable sales for the best-selling games of the season."

Ohio State claimed the top spot on the strength of Week 1's marquee encounter against Notre Dame. That home contest is StubHub's second-most popular game behind a Sept. 10 matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns.

Fans are also looking forward to Ohio State hosting arch-nemesis Michigan at The Shoe on Nov. 26. The annual Big Ten encounter could once again hold significant conference and College Football Playoff implications.

While Ohio State jumped Alabama on this list, the opening preseason AP poll placed the Crimson Tide No. 1 ahead of the Buckeyes.

Led by Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud, there's a considerable buzz surrounding Ohio State this season. Fans are apparently eager to see the team live in 2022.