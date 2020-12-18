As the college football season rolls into conference championship weekend, fans excitedly geared up for meaningful games. Unfortunately, followers of the Sun Belt will be left disappointed.

The Group of Five conference announced late on Thursday night that this weekend’s championship game between No. 13 Coastal Carolina and No. 19 Louisiana will be canceled. The news comes after a positive COVID-19 test in the Chanticleers’ locker room knocked out an entire position group from Saturday’s contest through contract tracing.

The cancelation shows another stark reality of playing sports in 2020. Just before the year runs out, COVID-19 sidetracked another important game between two very deserving teams.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play. https://t.co/TF7pbX4SCL — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) December 18, 2020

The announcement ends Coastal Carolina’s cinderella run this season. The Chanticleers went 11-0, downing an undefeated BYU team in the process. Many college football fans felt that the team didn’t get a fair shake from the College Football Playoff Committee considering how difficult it is to go unbeaten.

Louisiana was nearly as impressive, going 9-1 with their only loss coming against Coastal Carolina earlier this year. This seasons’s championship game would have marked the third consecutive year that the Ragin’ Cajuns made the title contest.

Now, the burden will be back on the committee to determine what this means for a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Chanticleers looked like a possible candidate if Cincinnati lost this weekend to Tulsa.

Either way, hopefully both of the Sun Belt programs can compete in the postseason later this month.