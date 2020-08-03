Not every FBS conference is planning to play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Sun Belt Conference plans to make some adjustments, but plans to play 12-game schedules. These schedules will include eight conference games and will allow – but not require – teams to replace their non-conference games as needed.

In addition, a slight change is being made to the Sun Belt Championship Game. Rather than play on the first Saturday in December, it will be pushed off one week to December 12.

By the looks of it, the Sun Belt is content to have an uneven schedule among its ten teams. Just about every team has (or at this point, had) at least one game against a Power Five team on their schedules. Some had two.

As of writing, nine of the ten Sun Belt teams have already had at least one game canceled. Five teams have seen at least two games canceled, while Appalachian State and Troy have both had three games axed.

It will be strange to see how the conference intends to get its members to agree this. Under these terms, some teams will play 11 or 12 games, while some are only playing nine or ten.

But these are strange times for college football. Ultimately those decisions are going to be made by the administrators, not the coaches and players who have to prepare.