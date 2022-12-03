Look: Conference Title Game Is Currently A Blowout

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detail view of a Coastal Carolina helmet during the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. SC won 49-15. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

Oddsmakers expected this Saturday's game between Coastal Carolina and Troy to be relatively close. Well, it's been anything but that.

Troy currently had a 31-0 lead over Coastal Carolina in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Trojans were so dominant in the first half of this game that they had more points than the Chanticleers had total yards.

We're not kidding.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been unable to get into a rhythm against Troy this afternoon. He has completed 5-of-11 pass attempts for 26 yards.

McCall was a game-time decision coming into the Sun Belt Championship due to a foot injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that he's at roughly 60 percent due to the injury.

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, meanwhile, has 266 passing yards and two touchdowns so far.

As long as Troy doesn't suffer a catastrophic collapse, it'll improve to 11-2 on the year.