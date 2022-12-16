Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback On Sidelines For Bowl Game - Here's Why

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer is on UAB's sideline for the Bahamas Bowl this Friday.

Roughly two weeks ago, Dilfer was hired as UAB's next head coach. He spent the past four years coaching at Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville.

Even though Dilfer is not coaching the Blazers in their bowl game, he wanted to be on the sideline to support his players.

Interim coach Bryant Vincent is leading the charge for UAB in its final game of the year. A win today would put him at 7-6 to end the season.

Once the Bahamas Bowl is over, Dilfer will depart with the team and get to work.

Dilfer has made it abundantly clear that he plans on leading UAB's football team to new heights.

"Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about," Dilfer said in a statement. "The investments the university has made for UAB Football aligns with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff. I would like to thank President Ray Watts, Director of Athletics Mark Ingram and the entire search committee for their commitment to excellence and for trusting in me as we venture into this new era of UAB Football together."

We'll see if Dilfer's presence gives UAB a boost this Friday against Miami (OH).