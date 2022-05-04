Syracuse, Penn State Schedule Future Football Series

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 05: Penn State Nittany Lions players and fans sing to celebrate the team's win over Iowa Hawkeyes on November 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Iowa 41-14. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Penn State and Syracuse have scheduled a future home-and-home series, it was announced today.

The Nittany Lions will host the Orange in 2027, which will be the first regular season matchup between the two Eastern programs since 2013.

Syracuse will then return the favor the following season.

Penn State and Syracuse used to meet annually when the two programs were independent, playing every year from 1922 to 1990. All-time, they have met on 71 occasions, with the Nittany Lions leading the series 43-23-5.

The last time the two schools played a home-and-home was in 2008 and 2009, with PSU sweeping both contests.

Syracuse last beat Penn State in 1988.