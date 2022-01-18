Tate Martell Reportedly Makes Decision On His Football Career

Life in the college football world hasn’t been ideal for former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell.

He came out of high school as a prized recruit and was seemingly destined for big things with the Buckeyes. However, his career in Columbus never materialized and he eventually left for Miami.

After failing to make much of an impact with the Hurricanes, Martell opted to move closer to home. His transfer to UNLV didn’t really resurrect his football career either.

He played sparingly during the 2021 season, throwing just six passes. On Tuesday afternoon, a report from Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media, Martell is retiring from the game of football.

“I wanted to give an update on UNLV QB @TheTateMartell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures,” Arrigo said. “He is grateful for @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what tate has going on business wise, it’s about to blow up.”

I wanted to give an update on #UNLVfb QB @TheTateMartell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures. He is grateful for @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what tate has going on business wise, it's about to blow up. — Joe Arrigo (@joearrigofsm) January 18, 2022

Martell finished the 2021 season with just two completed passes for 27 yards. After failing to find success at UNLV it sounds like his football career is at an end.

While he hasn’t said anything publicly yet, it was just a matter of time before this happened. He wasn’t cutting it at the collegiate level and likely didn’t have any pro prospects either.

Hopefully life off the field brings him plenty of success.