Tate Martell: What Happened To The Former Top Recruit?

Tate Martell is arguably one of the most high-profile college football recruits of the past decade. But not only did his collegiate career turn out to be a major dud, he’s seemingly disappeared from the spotlight.

Martell was a dual-threat quarterback superstar for prestigious Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels named him their varsity starting quarterback his sophomore year, and Martell took advantage of the opportunity.

During his three-year stint as the starter, the former Bishop Gorman quarterback threw for 7,507 yards and 113 touchdowns and also carried the rock 317 times for 2,294 yards and an additional 35 scores, per MaxPreps. He never lost a game while at Bishop Gorman.

Martell garnered a major following during his high school career, and not just because of his on-field play. The quarterback sensation became a television star on Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights. The show explored Martell’s high school career and path to college.

Any high school quarterback that’s able to produce video game numbers like Martell did is going to garner major interest from top-notch college football programs. Martell received full-ride scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and USC – just to name a few – but one program stuck out among the rest: Ohio State.

Martell committed to Ohio State out of high school where he hoped to become the next superstar quarterback for the Buckeyes. But his stint at Ohio State never amounted to anything significant as he was passed up on the depth chart and rarely saw the field.

Martell eventually left Ohio State for Miami, where he figured to compete for the starting quarterback position. The Hurricanes elected to go a different direction at quarterback. Martell has since tried playing a new position, but it hasn’t exactly worked out for him.

Fast forward to now, Martell has seemingly disappeared from the spotlight shortly after becoming one of the most tracked college athletes of his generation. What happened to the former five-star?

What happened to Tate Martell?

There’s one question surrounding Tate Martell: what’s he up to these days? In short, his football career appears to be in major jeopardy of being over.

Martell earned some playing time his freshman year at Ohio State with Urban Meyer at the helm. In six game appearances, he threw for 269 yards and one touchdown with an additional 128 yards and two scores on the ground. Even then, though, it was clear Martell would have a scarce shot at ever winning the Buckeyes’ starting gig.

Martell was born to be a superstar quarterback, and awaiting an opportunity while sitting on the bench wasn’t in Martell’s plans. After a frustrating year at Ohio State where he gained minimal playing time, he elected to transfer to Miami.

The Hurricanes have been in the process of rebuilding for years now. The quarterback position remains a mystery Miami would like to solve. Naturally, Miami had plenty of interest in Martell when the school discovered he would be transferring away from Ohio State.

Martell eventually announced he would be transferring to Miami. The program was in need of a quarterback, and the pairing seemed like a match made in heaven. But just like at Ohio State, the Hurricanes went a different direction, choosing to start Jarren Williams over Martell at the start of the 2019 season.

That didn’t necessarily mean Martell was then ready to move on from Miami, though. The quarterback opted for a position change, taking a crack at playing wide receiver in 2019. Martell, being a dual-threat quarterback known for his big-play ability, had the skill-set to make some sort of impact for the Hurricanes. Plenty expected to see a heavy dose of Martell on offense throughout the 2019 season. But he really only wound up being a decoy for opposing defenses to prey in on.

All-in-all, Martell finished the 2019 season having appeared in just three games for the Hurricanes. He had just 14 total yards of offense during that span.

Martell’s roller coaster of a collegiate career took another twist in 2020 when the pandemic hit. The Miami quarterback opted out of the 2020 season, as many athletes have opted to do in 2020. It’s now unclear what Martell’s future looks like.

Some expect the Miami quarterback to stick with the Hurricanes. Others believe he’ll transfer again and seek out a lesser-known school where he could easily become the team’s starting quarterback. We certainly look forward to whatever’s in store for Martell in coming months.

Why did he leave Ohio State and transfer to Miami?

Tate Martell’s decision to leave Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. Many expected him to be the next quarterback star at Ohio State. So what happened?

Meyer gave Martell a fair shot in Ohio State’s quarterback competition. But his inexperience and clear flaws in the passing game proved to be his downfall. Most freshmen deal with similar issues, which is why we see so many veteran quarterbacks starting for college programs.

Martell told reporters ahead of the 2018 Rose Bowl he was “100 percent” confident he would be Ohio State’s starting quarterback at some point, per 247Sports. Just about two weeks later after making the bold promise, Martell entered the transfer portal. The reason? Two words: Justin Fields.

Justin Fields, the former Georgia quarterback, announced his plans to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2019 season. Martell clearly saw the writing on the wall and knew he had a slim shot at winning the starting gig for the Buckeyes.

Martell entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in mid-January of 2019, and eventually wound up picking the Miami Hurricanes.

Who is Tate Martell’s sister?

Rylee Martell, Tate’s younger sister, has gained plenty of fans and followers on social media. Rylee was born on Feb. 21, 2000. At 20 years old, Rylee has become some sort of internet and social media celebrity.

Tate himself has over 200,000 Instagram followers. Rylee isn’t very far behind with just under 100,000 Instagram followers. She’s also gained plenty of Twitter followers, often sending cryptic tweets regarding her older brother.

We don’t know much about the 20-year-old Rylee. We do know she loves to travel and definitely spends plenty of time on social media engaging with her fans. Take a look at some of Rylee’s most recent Instagram posts below.

Tate himself hasn’t been very active on Instagram as of late, despite having over 200,000 followers. His latest Instagram post has plenty of fans speculating on his future. Check it out below.

It’s unclear what Tate Martell’s future holds. But he likely only has a few opportunities left to salvage his collegiate career.

Will he stick it out with the Miami Hurricanes? Or will Martell leave the Sunshine State for another new opportunity? We’ll find out in coming months.