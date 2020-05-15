Former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this month. Friday night, the younger brother of the top NFL Draft pick announced his decision.

Taulia Tagovailoa, a former four-star quarterback recruit, has committed to Maryland. The former Crimson Tide quarterback chose the Terrapins after being linked to Miami and FAU, among other programs.

“Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic and athletic journey at the University of Maryland,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful to Coach Locksley and the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to College Park. God bless and Go Terps!”

Maryland has a strong connection to the Tagovailoa family, as head coach Mike Locksley served as the Crimson Tide’s offense coordinator before taking the Terps’ job.

Taulia Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. He committed to Alabama over several other major programs.

The former four-star quarterback recruit threw for 100 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He completed 9 of pass attempts.

Taulia Tagovailoa will likely have to sit out of the 2020 season, barring a waiver from the NCAA. He should be able to compete for the starting job for the Terrapins beginning with the 2021 season.

Maryland is coming off a 3-9 season in 2019, but Locksley is proving the fan base with reasons for optimism moving forward.