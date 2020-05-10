3 Schools Are Getting Mentioned For Transfer QB Taulia Tagovailoa

A couple of notable schools are getting mentioned for Taulia Tagovailoa following his decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Taulia Tagovailoa, a former four-star quarterback recruit and the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, is reportedly leaving Alabama following one season. Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported that Taulia Tagovailoa had entered the NCAA transfer portal and it’s since been confirmed.

The former four-star QB recruit played in five games for Alabama last season. He threw for 100 yards and a touchdown while completing 75 percent (9-of-12) of his passes as a true freshman.

Taulia Tagovailoa is behind Mac Jones on the depth chart, though, and the Crimson Tide are bringing in No. 1 dual-threat recruit Bryce Young. It’s tough to envision Taulia winning the starting job.

So, he’s reportedly decided to transfer. Here are three schools getting mentioned for the younger brother of the NFL quarterback.

Miami

Could Taulia follow his brother to Miami? Tua, of course, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall. Some have suggested that the Tagovailoa family would be interested in having both brothers in the same location.

Miami has not had great recent success with transfer quarterbacks, though, as former Ohio State transfer Tate Martell is currently buried on the depth chart.

Maryland

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has a good relationship with the Tagovailoa family, having coached Tua at Alabama. The former Crimson Tide assistant coach is surely interested in bringing Taulia to College Park, Md.

The Terrapins haven’t had an elite quarterback recruit in a long time. The flight from Baltimore/D.C. to Miami isn’t awful, either. The Tagovailoa family could watch Taulia play on Saturdays and then fly down to see Tua.

FAU

Like Locksley, FAU head coach Lane Kiffin probably has a good relationship with the Tagovailoa family. He left the Crimson Tide before Tua arrived but likely spent at least some time recruiting the elite quarterback.

Boca Raton to Miami is less than an hour drive, as well.

***

Where do you see Taulia ending up?