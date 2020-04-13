Former NFL QB Died In Car Accident On Sunday Night

The Spun

A former NFL quarterback reportedly died in a tragic car accident on Sunday evening.

Tarvaris Jackson, who played in the NFL from 2006-15, reportedly died in a car accident in Alabama on Sunday night. He was 36 years old.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the tragic news.

Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the Vikings and Bills,” he reports.

Jackson, an Alabama native, played collegiately at Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State University. He became an All-SWAC player at Alabama State.

The quarterback was a second round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played until 2010.

Jackson then played for the Seahawks (2011), Bills (2012) and Seahawks again (2013-15). The former NFL quarterback has been out of the league since. He took a coaching job at Alabama State in 2018 and became Tennessee State’s quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Our thoughts are with Tarvaris’ friends and family. May he rest in peace.

