TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs watches the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.

Georgia needed just three plays to get to TCU's 45. Stetson Bennett capped off an 11-play drive with a six-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs a 24-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Viewers criticized Dykes for making a conservative call despite already trailing by double digits with a national title at stake.

"I love Sonny Dykes. The man is a genius," The Athletic's Ari Wasserman said. "That punt though? Yikes."

"Took Georgia three plays to erase that punt. Have to go for it on everything 4th and less than 10, TCU," Barstool's Dan Katz commented.

"Oh Sonny Dykes no no no no no you cannot punt from plus territory on fourth-and-medium right now," Split Zone Duo's Alex Kirshner wrote on Twitter. "Sonny. My man. You are allowing infinite yards per play."

"TCU was insane to punt," Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg said.

"Yeah that punt was essentially forfeiting the game by Sonny Dykes," a fan declared. "This one is over."

Georgia's offense pummeled TCU with 332 total yards in the first half. The Bulldogs have scored on all five of their drives.

Down 31-7 near halftime, Dykes must coach more aggressively for any chance of TCU pulling off a miraculous comeback at SoFi Stadium. He should consider nearly every situation four-down territory during the second half.