TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: A general view of SoFi Stadium is seen prior to game action during the 2023 CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory.

The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards.

While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU linebacker Dee Winters said Georgia didn't need any gimmicks to earn another national title.

"You know, defensive-wise, they didn't really do anything special," Winters said after the game, per Saturday Down South's Crissy Ford. "We just kind of beat ourselves up. Kind of just executed on our mis-alignments and kept scoring on those. We just kept beating ourselves up, just overthinking, trying to run too fast to the ball and things of that nature."

Georgia didn't need to do anything special, as TCU was no match for the SEC powerhouse.

Stetson Bennett ended a storybook college career by totaling 343 yards and six touchdowns. Five different receivers logged a catch of 20 yards or more, and seven rushers gained a double-digit run.

Winters registered 7.5 sacks in his senior season and led TCU to a semifinal upset over Michigan with a pick-six. He bolstered his draft stock before getting hammered by Georgia on Monday night.

TCU shocked the world by making the National Championship, but Georgia was on an entirely different level.