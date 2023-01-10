TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season.

Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan.

Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer portal.

Receiving scarce playing time in a few lopsided wins, Jackson completed all five passes for 63 yards and ran for two touchdowns as a freshman. The Illinois native joined the Horned Frogs as a four-star recruit.

Chandler Morris began the 2022 season as TCU's starter before an early injury gave Duggan another chance. The former Oklahoma transfer could regain the QB1 role in 2023 after the Heisman Trophy finalist declared for the NFL Draft.

Without any quarterback commits in the 2023 class, Sonny Dykes may need to locate reinforcements through the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jackson also played wide receiver in high school, leading Allen Trieu of 247Sports to compare him to Diontae Johnson in 2020.