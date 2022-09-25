Tennessee Coach Makes Bold Declaration After Beating No. 20 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers talks with an official during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tennessee got a big win over No. 20 Florida this Saturday night in Knoxville. And as most big-name coaches are, Josh Heupel was fired up following the big win.

Josh Heupel is making a bold declration following the big win: "Rocky Top's back!"

Uh oh.

"This is college football, as good as it get," Stewart Mandel said on Twitter. "Rocky Top's back. Let's go!"

The problem is plenty of coaches have said this before and it turned out to be a bad thing to say. Hopefully that doesn't prove true for Josh Heupel and Co. '

Tennessee is off to strong start to the 2022 season.