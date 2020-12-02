Tennessee Dismisses Son Of Former NFL Star After Arrest

Tennessee has dismissed Kivon Bennett from the program after he was arrested on Tuesday.

The Volunteers starting outside linebacker was taken into custody by police on gun and drug charges near campus, coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.

“Kivon Bennett has been dismissed from our football program following a traffic stop earlier [Tuesday],” Pruitt said. “There is a standard our student-athletes are expected to uphold at Tennessee, and [Tuesday’s] incident fell well short of that standard.”

The star defender led the Tennessee team this season with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. As well as being a key player, Bennett’s arrest is also notable because of his familial ties. Kivon is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett.

The fourth-year Tennessee linebacker faces a variety of charges, including felony possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a felony, felony and possession of Schedule six drugs with intent, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to reports by ESPN.

According to police reports, Bennett was pulled over for speeding on Tuesday morning. The officer searched the linebackers car after smelling marijuana. Police found a handgun, 44.9 grams of marijuana and a digital scale — indicating intent to distribute.

Bennett is currently being held in Knox County Jail, according to Knox County Sheriff’s website.