Video: SEC Football Team’s Zoom Call Is Going Viral

An SEC football program had quite the Zoom call on Sunday.

Zoom – the video chatting app – has had quite a rise over the past couple of weeks. Millions of Americans are using the app to keep in touch with family and friends during these times of social distancing.

Tennessee’s football program had a Zoom call on Sunday. It was a star-studded affair.

Among the people who showed up on the Zoom call: Peyton Manning, Jason Witten, Chris Paul, Kevin Hart and Dan Patrick.

Check it out:

How far does the Tennessee Football family reach? 🤔 You'll never guess who we got to jump on a zoom call with us.#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/8clvPWzQr3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 12, 2020

Does this call top the one had by Katie Nolan’s ESPN show earlier in the week?

"Who's the most famous person you could get to join this zoom call?" The answer(s) are amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PBleGGYDe — Always Late with Katie Nolan (@AlwaysLateESPN) April 9, 2020

Which celebrity-filled Zoom call were you more impressed by: ESPN’s or Tennessee’s?