Video: SEC Football Team’s Zoom Call Is Going Viral

Tennessee football Zoom call.

An SEC football program had quite the Zoom call on Sunday.

Zoom – the video chatting app – has had quite a rise over the past couple of weeks. Millions of Americans are using the app to keep in touch with family and friends during these times of social distancing.

Tennessee’s football program had a Zoom call on Sunday. It was a star-studded affair.

Among the people who showed up on the Zoom call: Peyton Manning, Jason Witten, Chris Paul, Kevin Hart and Dan Patrick.

Check it out:

Does this call top the one had by Katie Nolan’s ESPN show earlier in the week?

Which celebrity-filled Zoom call were you more impressed by: ESPN’s or Tennessee’s?

