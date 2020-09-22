Terrell Owens Responds To Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Rumor

This afternoon, reports emerged about Deion Sanders‘ upcoming coaching staff at Jackson State. The list was loaded with NFL playing and coaching experience, including Sanders’ fellow Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Warren Sapp.

According to the initial report by local sports director Joe Cook, which has been confirmed elsewhere, those two were set to coach the positions they excelled at, wide receiver and defensive line respectively. Other coaches joining the staff reportedly include longtime Power Five assistant Jason Phillips as offensive coordinator, former NFL defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman in that role with the Tigers, and former Florida State star Mario Edwards Sr. handling defensive backs.

T.O., Sapp, and Deion all on a coaching staff promised to bring some serious fireworks. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s actually happening.

Katherine Smith of Spectrum Sports 360 reached out to Sapp, who said he’s not joining the staff. Sanders also responded to the report, saying it is “ABSOLUTELY WRONG.” Now, Owens is denying it as well.

Exactly #FAKENEWS but Coach Prime knows if he needs me to come share some knowledge I got him https://t.co/Esid0Bgx8t — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 22, 2020

Deion Sanders and Terrell Owens share a strong relationship. Both played major roles for the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys during their Hall of Fame careers, though they were never teammates in the NFL.

After the staff report, people were calling for a Hard Knocks-style documentary series about Jackson State, with Deion Sanders as head coach. Given the way he made an entrance at the school for his Monday introduction, there should be plenty of entertainment to be had, even without those other big name assistants.

We’ll see who “Coach Prime” has planned for his Jackson State staff soon enough.