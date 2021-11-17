Texas A&M AD Addresses Jimbo Fisher, LSU Speculation

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has had no choice but to confront rumors linking Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher to the newly vacant LSU job. While Fisher has reiterated his commitment to Texas A&M, the athletic director addressed the gossip at his town hall Tuesday.

“Jimbo is controlling the controllable,” Bjork said. “He’s addressed it twice. He’s been very consistent about his message and words.”

Ross Bjork: “He (Jimbo Fisher) knew this question was going to keep coming up. He was very direct. He told the truth." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 16, 2021

LSU’s recent firing of Ed Orgeron left Fisher in a difficult spot, given Fisher’s ties to the Tigers’ program. The A&M coach served as offensive coordinator for LSU from 2000 to 2006. Fisher was both the OC and quarterback coach during the Tigers’ 2003 national title run.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward’s reputation for pursuing the biggest names in the sport–combined with Fisher’s resume–has spurred talk that Fisher could be the next head coach in Baton Rouge. Fisher refuted the speculation on Monday, per ESPN.

“We’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year,” Fisher said. “So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go [to LSU] and go play against them.”

A&M’s AD is proud of how Fisher has handled the tension. Bjork has no intention of losing Fisher to an SEC rival.

“We continue to recruit at a high level,” Bjork said. “I loved his response [Monday]. You can’t respond to everything. [Fisher] knew this question was going to keep coming up. He was very direct. He told the truth.”

Fisher’s No. 16 Aggies (7-3) welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers to College Station Saturday at noon ET.