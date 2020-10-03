Alabama and Texas A&M are currently doing battle on CBS, but Aggies fans have likely been hitting the mute button throughout the contest. Texas A&M supporters are a bit frustrated with CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson.

Danielson, who catches a lot of heat each week, has been offering a bit more praise to Alabama than many deem necessary – even on positive Texas A&M plays. Aggies fans are voicing themselves on Twitter quite a bit.

Even in the first half, when the game was competitive, Danielson was seemingly finding ways to talk about Alabama in a positive light.

Here’s what’s out there:

A&M picks it off and takes it back to the 17 yard line. Gary Danielson: “What a great tackle there by Najee Harris” 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Ross Little (@RossLittle14) October 3, 2020

Shane hasn’t experienced much Gary Danielson and he just said “wow, these announcers could not be more pro-Bama” Yes, welcome to watching Alabama play on CBS — Amby Bamby (@FeFiFoFamby) October 3, 2020

Take a shot for every time Gary Danielson talks about how great Alabama is — Trenton Storm Easley (@TrentonStorm) October 3, 2020

Gary Danielson being annoying af during Alabama games is proof 2020 hasn’t changed things TOO much. — Rachel (@jerrytysons) October 3, 2020

Gary Danielson gets so bummed out when something doesn't go Alabama's way — Discount Keanu (@NoPUNintendo) October 3, 2020

Gary Danielson, cries for minutes after his beloved Alabama gives up scores. It’s never the other team, always an Alabama mistake. This dude is a chump. — E$ (@ELaips5) October 3, 2020

Gary Danielson has to have some kind of stipulation in his contract to where he drools over Alabama football every game. He doesn’t even try to hide it anymore. It’s painful to listen to and just bad — Michael McCord (@michaelmccord35) October 3, 2020

Gary Danielson even thought that was a penalty on Bama @refs GARY DANIELSON. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 3, 2020

To be fair, Alabama is amazing to watch play. The Crimson Tide have been the best program over the past decade or so in college football. But fans of other SEC programs often get on Danielson for talking about them too much.

As for the game, it’s currently 45-17 Alabama early in the fourth quarter. The Aggies have a lot of work to do if they’re going to make Danielson – and everyone else – shut up.