Texas A&M Fans Upset With Gary Danielson For Constant Praise Of Alabama

CBS lead SEC analyst Gary Danielson

Alabama and Texas A&M are currently doing battle on CBS, but Aggies fans have likely been hitting the mute button throughout the contest. Texas A&M supporters are a bit frustrated with CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson.

Danielson, who catches a lot of heat each week, has been offering a bit more praise to Alabama than many deem necessary – even on positive Texas A&M plays. Aggies fans are voicing themselves on Twitter quite a bit.

Even in the first half, when the game was competitive, Danielson was seemingly finding ways to talk about Alabama in a positive light.

Here’s what’s out there:

To be fair, Alabama is amazing to watch play. The Crimson Tide have been the best program over the past decade or so in college football. But fans of other SEC programs often get on Danielson for talking about them too much.

As for the game, it’s currently 45-17 Alabama early in the fourth quarter. The Aggies have a lot of work to do if they’re going to make Danielson – and everyone else – shut up.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]