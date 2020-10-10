The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Texas Got Away With A Ridiculous Hold In Overtime vs. Oklahoma

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger against Oklahoma.DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas and Oklahoma are currently in triple-overtime in what’s easily been one of the most entertaining college football games of the year. The most recent play of the contest has OU fans fuming, however.

Looking to respond to Spencer Rattler’s short touchdown run in double-overtime, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger raced up the sideline for 25 yards to even the score yet again. But the referees appeared to miss a huge holding call that would have negated the entire play.

The missed call was not lost on announcer Joel Klatt, who pointed it out during the replay.

Oklahoma, yet again, blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The two teams have traded touchdowns for the first two overtime periods. In the third period, if either team scores, they’ll have to go for a two-point conversion.

It’s currently 45-45 at the Cotton Bowl. We’ll keep you updated.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]