Texas Got Away With A Ridiculous Hold In Overtime vs. Oklahoma

Texas and Oklahoma are currently in triple-overtime in what’s easily been one of the most entertaining college football games of the year. The most recent play of the contest has OU fans fuming, however.

Looking to respond to Spencer Rattler’s short touchdown run in double-overtime, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger raced up the sideline for 25 yards to even the score yet again. But the referees appeared to miss a huge holding call that would have negated the entire play.

The missed call was not lost on announcer Joel Klatt, who pointed it out during the replay.

I don’t know how you miss that hold. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 10, 2020

Tackling is optional when you go play football at Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/tXN2bYQCaM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma, yet again, blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The two teams have traded touchdowns for the first two overtime periods. In the third period, if either team scores, they’ll have to go for a two-point conversion.

It’s currently 45-45 at the Cotton Bowl. We’ll keep you updated.