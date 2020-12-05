Reports: Texas Eyeing James Franklin If Urban Meyer Says No

The Texas Longhorns could be ready to move on from head coach Tom Herman, and there are a few candidates who are reportedly in the mix to be his replacement. Penn State fans might not like who is reportedly a potential target.

According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is still the top target. But if the Longhorns can’t land the national title-winning coach, they will “look hard” at Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

Bohls believes that landing Meyer is a “50-50” proposition, adding that Texas AD Chris Del Conte will be at the team’s game against Kansas State on Saturday.

Franklin, who previously coached at Vanderbilt for three years, has been at Penn State since 2014. He’s amassed a 57-28 record with the Nittany Lions, finishing in the top 10 three times.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte will be at UT-Kansas State game today. UT still leaning toward firing Tom Herman. Urban Meyer is still Target No. 1. But "nothing's been decided by anybody," source says. I'd put it at 50-50 they get Urban. If not, UT will look hard at James Franklin. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 5, 2020

Franklin’s team is just 1-5 this season, and many are wondering if it’s the right time for him to take a new job. Heading to Texas after an ugly final year in Happy Valley would certainly be interesting.

As for Meyer, it remains to be seen if the Longhorns can pull him out of retirement. He’s still employed by Ohio State and he has a gig with FOX Sports, so he’s living a pretty good life. He’d have to desire the challenge of rebuilding a program again to wind up back on the sidelines.

Texas gets Kansas State on Saturday and finishes up with Kansas next weekend. The Longhorns are 5-3 heading into the stretch run.