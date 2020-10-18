The 2020 college football season is just getting started, but there’s no doubt that the story of the year thus far has been the turnaround of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas, one of the worst teams in the SEC the past two years, is 2-2 so far this year – and should be 3-1 if you believe the team got hosed against Auburn last week.

Sam Pittman is doing an incredible job in his first year in Fayetteville, and it already has some wondering if he could be in line for a bigger job at some point.

Pittman, who has worked as an assistant at numerous college programs, was hired away from Georgia this past offseason. He signed a five-year deal and will make $3 million per season.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones, after seeing Pittman coach just a few games, is openly wondering if Texas could make sense for Pittman eventually.

think sam pittman would like austin? — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 17, 2020

Texas is currently coached by Tom Herman, but the fan base is starting to lose its patience. The Longhorns fell to Oklahoma in a wild game last week and don’t look like a College Football Playoff contender yet again this season.

It’s a bit early to be talking about Pittman leaving Arkansas – especially considering he just got there. But Texas is one of the best jobs in the country.

If Pittman can keep winning, he’ll have options. That’s for sure.