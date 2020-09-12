Video: Texas State Scores Best TD Of The Season So Far

This isn’t quite a full college football Saturday slate, with the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC, and Mountain West out, and the SEC not starting play until later this month. There is still some fun football happening though, and right now, you may want to tune in to see Texas State vs. UTSA.

The Bobcats and Roadrunners are currently in double overtime in San Marcos. Texas State was down 24-7 in the second quarter, and then as much as 41-28 in the fourth. Don’t count out the Bobcats though, evidently.

With 1:51 left in regulation, quarterback Tyler Vitt found Marcell Barbee to cut UTSA’s lead to one touchdown. After a quick three-and-out, the Bobcats got one of the most explosive plays of the young college football season.

Jeremiah Haydel fielded a punt by Lucas Dean from the turf at his own nine yardline, and avoided a pair of tacklers as he turned things up the field. At around the Texas State 45-yard line, he made his way through three would-be tacklers, leaving them to collide, and avoided another pair of Roadrunners just over the 50. From there, he was off to the races, scoring a game-tying 91-yard punt return touchdown.

TEXAS STATE RETURNED IT 91 YARDS ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RlfIpyMcCc — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2020

Of course, in true college football fashion, Alan Orona missed a potential game-winning extra point with just 1:16 left in regulation. Both teams scored touchdowns on their first drives in overtime, so we’re knotted up at 48 in double-OT.

UTSA has 486 total yards to Texas State’s 474. It has been a fun clash of styles; the Roadrunners have 317 yards on the ground, while the Bobcats have racked up 349 through the air.

Today’s game is on ESPN2. It’s been an exciting one so far.

