Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman played pretty well on Saturday night, but he might want to have one moment back.

Bowman, who finished 31-of-51 for 325 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, clearly thought his Red Raiders were going to take down No. 8 Texas after SaRodorick Thompson’s 75-yard score with just over three minutes to play gave them a 56-41 lead.

Bowman, in celebration, flashed the “horns down” symbol to mock Texas. The Longhorns then stormed back to score 15 unanswered points in regulation. Texas then prevailed in overtime, 63-56.

The moment is going viral in the aftermath. It’s being regarded as a premature celebration.

Horns Down, it's getting real

The comeback was certainly improbable – it involved an onside kick and some terrible defense by the Red Raiders. But it’s always a bad idea to get ahead of yourself in college football. Anything can happen in the final few minutes of a game.

Regardless, Texas will keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, which is more than Oklahoma did on Saturday. The Sooners lost a stunner to Kansas State despite a 21-point lead in the third quarter.