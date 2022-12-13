Texas Tech Releases Statement On Mike Leach's Death

LUBBOCK, TX -NOVEMBER 22: A general view of the football field and fans at Jones SBC Stadium during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 22, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners won 56-25. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas Tech joined the college football community in mourning Mike Leach's death Tuesday morning.

Mississippi State announced that Leach died of complications from a heart condition Monday evening. He was 61 years old.

Following the crushing news, Texas Tech released a statement honoring Leach, who coached the Red Raiders from 2000 to 2009.

"Coach Leach will be forever remembered as one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history," the statement said. "His impact on Texas Tech Football alone will live on in history as one of the greatest tenures in the history of our program. From his 84 wins to his record-setting offense, Coach Leach quickly built a legacy here at Texas Tech that will never be forgotten."

Leach developed his groundbreaking "Air Raid" offense at Texas Tech, which posted a top-10 scoring offense in seven of his 10 seasons. His staff consisted of future head coaches Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes, Dave Aranda, and Sonny Cumbie.

Leach coached quarterback Kliff Kingsbury, who returned to Texas Tech to coach Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Kingsbury has since taken the Air Raid to the NFL.

Per Arizona Cardinals SVP of media relations Mark Dalton, Kingsbury said football "was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him."

Under Leach's watch, the Red Raiders had 10 winning seasons and made nine straight bowl games. He earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors when going 11-2 in 2008.

Leach forever changed football, and his legacy lives on with a wide-spreading coaching tree.