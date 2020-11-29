Texas Reportedly Has 1 ‘Clear’ Target If Tom Herman Is Fired

Texas has a decision to make with Tom Herman.

The Longhorns dropped to 5-3 on the season with Friday’s loss to Iowa State. While that’s not a terrible, clearly fireable record, it’s not good enough for Texas.

Texas fans are ready to move on from Herman, who seemed like a blockbuster hire at the time. However, he’s failed to elevate the Longhorns to legitimate national title contention.

If Herman is fired, Yahoo! Sports says Urban Meyer will be the “clear” target.

It’s clear that Meyer would be Texas’ target it it moved on from Herman. It’s not nearly as clear if Meyer would have interest in returning to the sideline, as he has thrived in his new role as an analyst for Fox and still would have to make a health decision. Remember, it was an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst in Meyer’s head that helped lead to his retirement, and whether he wants to take the health risk that accompanies coaching would weigh large on any decision. If Meyer doesn’t want the job, there’s no easy answer as to whom Texas would hire. And this is Del Conte’s biggest problem. This is an institution that covets big names, as it long lusted after Nick Saban. But Saban never went, in part because of the lack of alignment in leadership that has undercut Texas football the past decade. There’s no promise things line up the next decade, either.

Meyer, who retired after the 2018 season, appears to be happy working as an analyst for FOX. However, he’s only 56 years old and is constantly linked to openings.

Saturday, he discussed why programs like Michigan and Texas are struggling.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

Meyer would be able to do that at Texas, but does he want to?

That’s the question.