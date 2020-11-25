Thanksgiving Day College Football Game Is Canceled

One of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day games won’t be happening, as the night contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back.

Now, a college football game set for Thanksgiving Day has been canceled.

According to multiple reports, Thursday’s game between Air Force and Colorado State has been canceled. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday at 2 p.m. E.T. on CBS Sports Network.

Unfortunately, it’s no longer happening.

Thursday’s Colorado State at Air Force game canceled because of COVID issues at CSU, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2020

Huge bummer for college football fans. Source confirms that Colorado State and Air Force will not play on Thursday, as scheduled. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2020

Thanksgiving Day has always been more of an NFL day than a college football day, but it’s nice to have some variety with our football. Losing the Air Force vs. Colorado State game is a blow to football fans everywhere.

Two NFL games are still happening, as the Detroit Lions are scheduled to play the Houston Texans at 12:30 p.m. E.T. That game will air on CBS.

Later in the day, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team on FOX. The Cowboys and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The winner of the NFC East showdown will move into first place in the division.

College football will then be out in full force on Friday, with dozens of big-time games scheduled for the weekend.