We’re about one month away from the start of the 2020 college football season (more for the SEC and some other teams).

Ahead of the start of the most bonkers college football season in history, the first polls are starting to trickle in. On Wednesday, USA Today revealed its annual preseason Coaches’ Poll Top 25.

Taking the top spot once again is Clemson, who boast arguably the top QB in the nation in Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers have won five straight ACC titles and made it to the College Football Playoff five years in a row. In that span they’ve gone an earth-shattering 59-5 with two national title wins.

Coming in second are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who narrowly lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff last year. Much like the Tigers, they also boast a QB who can make the argument for top QB in the country. Combine that with the endless pipeline of elite recruits coming through the ranks, and a third-straight Big Ten title could be in their future.

Here is USA Today’s full top 25 Coaches’ Poll:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota North Carolina Utah UCF Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

As usual, the list is filled to the brim with SEC teams. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida could all find themselves in national title contention come November. Auburn and Texas A&M can make runs too.

Oklahoma and Oregon may once again rule the Big 12 and Pac-12 respectively.

Among the Group of Five teams, AAC titans Cincinnati and UCF are early contenders to be ranked among the elite.

Do you agree with the Coaches’ Poll Top 25? If not, who would you rank there instead?