The 5 Coaches Who Earned The Biggest Bonuses In 2019

Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney shake hands after the national title game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney congratulate each other after the 42-25 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There were a lot of coaches who made a ton of money from the 2019 college football season. Surprise conference title winners, bowl game wins, and big regular season milestones netted some of those coaches enough to buy a house (or at least a handful of Super Bowl LIV tickets).

Though the debate about whether players should be compensated rages on, there’s little doubt that the coaches deserve a ton of credit for the work they put in to making the operation run.

So today we’re going to take a look at the coaches who took home a little extra cash this past year.

Here are the five coaches who earned the most bonus money in 2019, via 247Sports:

5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $600,000

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not happy with the refs at the national title game in New Orleans.

(Photo by Getty Images)

Swinney may be disappointed that he couldn’t score his third national title, but his bank account certainly isn’t. He pocketed $200,000 alone just for making the national title game, even if he ended on the losing end of it.

On top of the $9.3 million salary Swinney reportedly earns, he’s among the highest paid coaches in the world.

4. Kyle Whittingham, Utah: $621,667

A closeup of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

(Photo by Getty Images)

For the second straight year Whittingham brought the Utes to the cusp of their first conference title in over a decade. But for the second year in a row, they fell just short in the Pac-12 Championship Game before losing their bowl game.

Nevertheless, Whittingham still got a big payday for his own accomplishments that season. He earned $216,667 just for getting Utah to bowl eligibility, and another $150,000 for winning the Bobby Dodd Award.

3. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $775,000

A closeup of Kirk Ferentz during an Iowa football game.

(Photo by Getty Images)

Ferentz is the only head coach on this list – or for that matter, in the top 8 – who pocketed over a half million without even making his conference championship game. But with a contract that promises huge bonuses for a top-15 finish ($175,000)  and eight wins ($500,000), Ferentz owes his agent a lot more than a holiday gift basket.

2. Mario Cristobal, Oregon: $1.175 million

A closeup of Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal.

(Photo by Getty Images)

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal quietly had one of the best years in Oregon history. Though a loss to Arizona State kept them out of the College Football Playoff, his team won the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl to finish the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.

That Pac-12 title win resulted in a $150,000 windfall. But on top of that, each win after his seventh of the season resulted in a cool $250,000.

1. Ed Orgeron, LSU: $1.775 million

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and QB Joe Burrow celebrate national title.

(Photo by Getty Images)

Winning a national championship usually comes with a huge kicker in an SEC coach’s contract, and Coach O is no exception. $100,000 for winning the SEC West, $200,000 for the SEC title, $150,000 for beating Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and a crisp $500,000 for sealing the deal with a national title.


