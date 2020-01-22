The 5 Coaches Who Earned The Biggest Bonuses In 2019

There were a lot of coaches who made a ton of money from the 2019 college football season. Surprise conference title winners, bowl game wins, and big regular season milestones netted some of those coaches enough to buy a house (or at least a handful of Super Bowl LIV tickets).

Though the debate about whether players should be compensated rages on, there’s little doubt that the coaches deserve a ton of credit for the work they put in to making the operation run.

So today we’re going to take a look at the coaches who took home a little extra cash this past year.

Here are the five coaches who earned the most bonus money in 2019, via 247Sports:

5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $600,000

(Photo by Getty Images)

Swinney may be disappointed that he couldn’t score his third national title, but his bank account certainly isn’t. He pocketed $200,000 alone just for making the national title game, even if he ended on the losing end of it.

On top of the $9.3 million salary Swinney reportedly earns, he’s among the highest paid coaches in the world.

4. Kyle Whittingham, Utah: $621,667

(Photo by Getty Images)

For the second straight year Whittingham brought the Utes to the cusp of their first conference title in over a decade. But for the second year in a row, they fell just short in the Pac-12 Championship Game before losing their bowl game.

Nevertheless, Whittingham still got a big payday for his own accomplishments that season. He earned $216,667 just for getting Utah to bowl eligibility, and another $150,000 for winning the Bobby Dodd Award.

3. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $775,000

(Photo by Getty Images)

Ferentz is the only head coach on this list – or for that matter, in the top 8 – who pocketed over a half million without even making his conference championship game. But with a contract that promises huge bonuses for a top-15 finish ($175,000) and eight wins ($500,000), Ferentz owes his agent a lot more than a holiday gift basket.

2. Mario Cristobal, Oregon: $1.175 million

(Photo by Getty Images)

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal quietly had one of the best years in Oregon history. Though a loss to Arizona State kept them out of the College Football Playoff, his team won the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl to finish the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.

That Pac-12 title win resulted in a $150,000 windfall. But on top of that, each win after his seventh of the season resulted in a cool $250,000.

1. Ed Orgeron, LSU: $1.775 million

(Photo by Getty Images)

Winning a national championship usually comes with a huge kicker in an SEC coach’s contract, and Coach O is no exception. $100,000 for winning the SEC West, $200,000 for the SEC title, $150,000 for beating Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and a crisp $500,000 for sealing the deal with a national title.