The 5 Favorites To Win Next Season’s National Championship

The national champion for the 2019 college football season will be crowned tonight, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to 2020.

Incredibly, there are already early 2020 national championship odds available, courtesy of SuperBook USA. Not surprisingly, the five teams with the best odds are the usual suspects.

Clemson at 9-4 is the early 2020 favorite. Ohio State, which fell to the Tigers in the College Football Playoff this year, has the second-best odds at 3-1.

Alabama is third with 6-1 odds, while Georgia and LSU are tied for fourth-best at 8-1. There is then a sizable drop-off before the sixth team, which is Florida.

Here’s a deeper look at what the oddsmakers have.

Odds to win 2020 @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA: Clem 9/4

OhioSt 3/1

Bama 6/1

UGA, LSU 8/1

UF 14/1

Aub, ND, OU, Ore, PSU, A&M 30/1

Mich, Texas 40/1

Wis 60/1

ArizSt, ISU, Minn, OkSt, Tenn, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1

Iowa 200/1

FSU, Ind, Miami, Neb, TCU, UCF, VT 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

Keep in mind, these lines will shift over the next eight and a half months until the 2020 season arrives. There is so much that can happen between then and now.

However, it wouldn’t surprise us if the top five teams remain the same, even if the numbers next to their names might change.