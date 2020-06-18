College football fans will have to say goodbye to one of their favorite names during bowl season. On Thursday, the Belk Bowl officially changed its name just in time for the 2020 season.

The Belk Bowl has been going on ever since 2002. It’s usually a matchup between an ACC and SEC team. This past season, Kentucky and Virginia Tech battled down to the wire until Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a game-winning touchdown pass in the closing seconds.

Although the future matchups might not change in the future, the name of this bowl game has been changed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. To be honest, it’s not exactly as appealing as the Belk Bowl.

The official announcement came this morning in a video format. It featured former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly eating a sandwich with Duke’s Mayonnaise on it.

At least the last memory of the Belk Bowl will be a great one. On the other hand, it’s still unfortunate to see the name changed after 18 years of success.

This isn’t the only prominent bowl game that has undergone a name change this offseason. Back in May, the Camping World Bowl was changed to the Cheez-It Bowl.

