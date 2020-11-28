The Big Ten Championship Has Changed Its Kickoff Time

The Big Ten has just announced a slight change to this year’s conference championship game, but it’s not what fans were expecting.

Moments ago, the Big Ten changed its kickoff time for this year’s title game. Although the conference championship usually kicks off at night, the 2020 edition of this game will be played in the afternoon.

“The 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover moves to FOX College Football’s featured BIG NOON SATURDAY time slot on Saturday, Dec. 19, the network announced today on Big Noon Kickoff,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “The 10th annual contest will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.”

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone will travel to Indianapolis that weekend for a two-hour pregame show.

The 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover moves to FOX College Football’s featured BIG NOON SATURDAY time slot on Sat., Dec. 19, the network announced today on #BigNoonKickoff. The 10th annual contest will be played @LucasOilStadium in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/hSogPc5ZwM — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2020

It’s very possible this year’s Big Ten Championship won’t feature the two best teams in the conference. The league has a rule that requires its teams to play a minimum of six games in order to qualify for the conference championship.

Ohio State has to play its final remaining games against Michigan and Michigan State to qualify for the Big Ten Championship. If either game is canceled, the Buckeyes could go undefeated yet miss out on a chance to win the conference.

The Big Ten did say that it’s minimum number of games could drop if the average number played across the league falls below six. However, that seems like a long shot right now.