The College Football Playoff Has Announced A New Selection Date

The College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its picks for this year’s Playoff two weeks later than originally scheduled.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were set to be unveiled on December 6, but because of schedule changes around the country due to COVID-19, the committee will instead announce them on December 20.

“With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a press release. “The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information.”

The dates of the actual College Football Playoff games remain unchanged. The semifinals will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2021, with the national championship game set for January 11 in Miami.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Power 5 conferences have staggered their respective start dates. The Big 12 is set to have games as early as August 29, with the Big Ten opening on Labor Day Weekend and the ACC the week of September 7.

The Pac-12 and SEC, meanwhile, are slated to begin play on September 26. These differences were the major force behind today’s announcement from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

LSU won last season’s College Football Playoff, defeating Oklahoma and Clemson to claim the national title.