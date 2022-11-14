The College Football Playoff Rankings Will Be Delayed Tomorrow

Playoff rankings.

The College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night, but not at the usual time.

Tuesday night's rankings will be delayed.

As noted on social media on Monday night, the big non-conference college basketball games, set to be played on Tuesday evening, will push the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings back a bit.

"The reveal of the #CFBPlayoff Rankings will be delayed until roughly 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Why? It is -- and always has been -- a TV event. ESPN will wait until between basketball games (Michigan State vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Duke). Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there," Brandon Marcello pointed out.

It's frustrating, but this is what ESPN has been doing since the College Football Playoff got here.

We'll just have to wait a bit longer than usual to get the rankings on Tuesday night.

