The Fiesta Bowl Has Announced A Decision On Fan Attendance

Over the past few weeks, several of college football’s notable bowl games have announced their cancellation for the 2020 season.

Whether cancelling the games completely or limiting fan attendance, the 2020 bowl season will look very different. On Thursday afternoon, that trend continued.

The Fiesta Bowl announced the game will be played without fans in attendance. Immediate family members of those on the team are allowed to attend, however.

“While we are disappointed that the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities,” said Mike Nealy , Executive Director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

“Our staff was incredibly diligent to put health and safety measures in place that earned the endorsement from the Governor’s Office for policies that aligned with recommendations for reducing COVID-19 transmission risk,” the statement continued. “Ultimately, we all need to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Last season, the Fiesta Bowl hosted Clemson and Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal game. The Tigers took down the Buckeyes, thanks to a relatively controversial call.

This year’s contest kicks off on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.