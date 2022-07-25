The Fiesta Bowl Officially Has A New Naming Sponsor

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the first half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is no more.

We officially have a new sponsor for the longstanding college football bowl game, which is part of the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six Rotation.

Vrbo is the new sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl.

"We put on a mega-event every year," said Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno. "This is even a bigger mega-event, with the playoff. We are going to be that gateway to go on to the national championship in Los Angeles."

The Fiesta Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 31.

It will be a part of the College Football Playoff this year.