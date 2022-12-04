The Final Coaches' Poll Top 25 Was Just Released

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The final Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Sunday morning, just before the final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings were released, the final Coaches' Poll of the regular season dropped.

Georgia is No. 1, to no surprise.

Here's the complete top 25:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU Alabama Tennessee Penn State USC Kansas State Utah Clemson Washington Florida State Oregon LSU Oregon State Tulane UCLA South Carolina Notre Dame Texas Texas-San Antonio Mississipi State Troy UNC

The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN will air the Selection Show at noon E.T.