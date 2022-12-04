Skip to main content
The Final Coaches' Poll Top 25 Was Just Released

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The final Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Sunday morning, just before the final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings were released, the final Coaches' Poll of the regular season dropped.

Georgia is No. 1, to no surprise.

Here's the complete top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. TCU
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. USC
  9. Kansas State
  10. Utah
  11. Clemson
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon
  15. LSU
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tulane
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Texas
  22. Texas-San Antonio
  23. Mississipi State
  24. Troy
  25. UNC

The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN will air the Selection Show at noon E.T.