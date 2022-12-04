The Final Coaches' Poll Top 25 Was Just Released
The final Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.
Sunday morning, just before the final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings were released, the final Coaches' Poll of the regular season dropped.
Georgia is No. 1, to no surprise.
Here's the complete top 25:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- USC
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Clemson
- Washington
- Florida State
- Oregon
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Tulane
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Texas-San Antonio
- Mississipi State
- Troy
- UNC
The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out on Sunday afternoon.
ESPN will air the Selection Show at noon E.T.