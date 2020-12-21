The Spun

The First Bowl Game Of The Season Kicks Off This Afternoon

North Texas Mean Green huddle around Seth Littrell.GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Seth Littrell of the North Texas Mean Green talks with players on the sideline during the first half of the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

It’s December 21, 2020 and it’s officially bowl season in college football.

The first bowl game of the season is slated for this afternoon as the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State (8-3) will take on North Texas (4-5) of Conference USA.

Appalachian State got off to a great start to their season, going 6-1 with some impressive wins on their schedule. But their shot at the Sun Belt title game was ended in a 34-23 loss to No. 15 Coastal Carolina, ending their four-year run of conference dominance.

The Mean Green had an up and down season under fifth year head coach Sean Littrell. A season-opening win over Houston Baptist preceded three straight losses, then back-to-back wins, followed by two more losses before finishing the year with a win over rival UTEP.

Both teams promptly accepted their invitations to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. It will be the first edition of bowl game, which has been planned as a Group of Five exclusive game for years.

The Mountaineers have won five straight bowl games, while the Mean Green are hoping to secure their first bowl win since 2013 and just their third bowl win in school history.

It should be a fun matchup between two teams of contrasting styles.

Get ready football fans: Bowl season is officially here.

The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.


