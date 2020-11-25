The First College Football Playoff Rankings Of The 2020 Season Are In

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee gave fans what they’ve been waiting nearly the entire season for.

The first College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings were released on Tuesday night. The 2020 season has been anything but normal with programs like Utah with only one game under their belt while other programs like BYU have played nine games.

It’s a truly unique year in college football and that led to a truly unique Top 25 from the committee. Of course, the top four teams were all expected with Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson taking the top spots.

However, there were several surprising additions to the rankings. Iowa cracked the Top 25 thanks to a three-game winning streak after a rough 0-2 start.

Here are the full rankings.

Take a look at the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 21. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/OtdHoYKODN — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 25, 2020

The College Football Playoff Committee obviously doesn’t love BYU’s schedule through the first nine weeks of the season. Despite sitting at 9-0, the Cougars likely won’t have a chance to make the playoff at this point.

Two-loss programs like Iowa State and Oklahoma were ahead of BYU in the rankings. BYU’s loss was Cincinnati’s gain in the first rankings.

Another highly-touted Group of Five program, Cincinnati came in at No. 7 in the inaugural rankings. The Bearcats have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff if they finish the season undefeated.

Can Cincinnati or another Group of Five program make the playoff this year?