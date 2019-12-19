The 2019 season has been the 150-year anniversary of college football, and a time to reflect on some of the greatest players, coaches, and games that contributed to the game.

Bowl games have been the site of some of the most incredible moments in the entire sport. So for the anniversary of college football, the Football Bowl Association has released its ranking of the 25 best bowls ever.

The list, shared by Chris Vannini of The Athletic, is a who’s-who of memorable bowl games dating back all the way to the 1960s.

National title games, overtime thrillers, shootouts, upsets and iconic moments made up the list.

Easily the most noticeable trait is how close all of the games ultimately were. Every single one of the games on the list were decided by six points or less.

Here are the 25 best bowls ever, ranked by the Football Bowl Association:

25. (tie) 2013 New Mexico Bowl – Colorado State 48, Washington State 45

25. (tie) 2014 Bahamas Bowl – Western Kentucky 49, Central Michigan 48

24. 2008 New Orleans Bowl – (OT) Southern Miss 30, Troy 27

23. 1987 Sun Bowl – Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 33

22. 2015 Cotton Bowl – Michigan State 42, Baylor 41

21. 2003 Hawaii Bowl – (3OT) Hawai’i 54, Houston 48

20. 2001 Holiday Bowl – Texas 47, Washington 43

19. 2000 Independence Bowl – (OT) Mississippi State 43, Texas A&M 41

18. 2014 Pinstripe Bowl – (OT) Penn State 31, Boston College 30

17. 2014 Music City Bowl – Notre Dame 31, LSU 28

16. 2017 Belk Bowl – Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

15. 2012 Outback Bowl – (3OT) Michigan State 33, Georgia 30

14. 2018 College Football National Championship Game – (OT) Alabama 26, Georgia 23

13. 1980 Rose Bowl – USC 17, Ohio State 16

12. 2005 Rose Bowl – Texas 38, Michigan 37

11. 1979 Cotton Bowl – Notre Dame 35, Houston 34

10. 1994 Orange Bowl – Florida State 18, Nebraska 16

9. 2000 Orange Bowl – (OT) Michigan 35, Alabama 34

8. 1963 Rose Bowl – USC 42, Wisconsin 37

7. 1980 Holiday Bowl – BYU 46, SMU 45

6. 1987 Fiesta Bowl – Penn State 14, Miami 10

5. 1984 Orange Bowl – Miami 31, Nebraska 30

4. 1973 Sugar Bowl – Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23

3. 2016 Alamo Bowl – (3OT) TCU 47, Oregon 41

2. 2007 Fiesta Bowl – (2OT) Boise State 43, Oklahoma 42

1. 2006 Rose Bowl – Texas 41, USC 38

We’re only days away from the start of the 2019-20 bowl season.

Perhaps this list will change in the weeks to come…