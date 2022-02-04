The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Football World Is Buzzing About 1 NFL Prospect

Malik Willis on the field for Liberty.MOBILE, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 18: Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames reacts during the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Senior Bowl is the perfect place for prospects to improve their draft stock, and that’s exactly what Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is doing this week.

There are plenty of talented quarterbacks at this year’s Senior Bowl, such as Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett and Carson Strong. That being said, Willis appears to be the best of the bunch thus far.

Although fans don’t get to see every practice rep from the Senior Bowl on national television, a few of Willis’ highlights have made the rounds on social media.

Analysts around the country have raved about Willis this week. He’s been that impressive in Mobile, Alabama.

“Everyone is raving about Malik Willis right now,” Louie DiBiase of the Locked On Podcast Network said. “He is clearly the best QB here Everything is in sync even in the rain Timing, mechanics, impressive.”

“Malik Willis was impressive today. He was able to clean up his accuracy from Day 1. Looked much more confident today and even showed his mobility. The ball explodes off of his hand and he had lots of nice tosses on Day 2. He has the strongest arm of any QB in Mobile,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid tweeted.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was also impressed by Willis this week.

“Malik Willis has been the most impressive QB here through 2 practices,” Jeremiah wrote.

Willis finished the 2021 season with 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He also had 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

The college football world always knew Willis had the potential to be a first-round pick. Now, he has the hype surrounding him to back it up.

In fact, at this current time, it would be a surprise if Willis doesn’t end up being a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.