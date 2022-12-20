The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

What's life like as an Ohio State football fan?

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating.

So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet and Gray.

"Being an Ohio State fan sounds miserable. When the expectations are so high every year, there’s little that can spark joy," Chris Vannini tweeted.

It's a fair point. When expectations are so high, only reaching the pinnacle of the sport can bring true happiness. And even when that happens, your first thought is often, ok, how can we get back?

Of course, not everyone feels bad for the Buckeyes.

"We've written about this a few times over the years; because of expectations, style of play, vocal minorities, coaching decisions, etc., watching OSU games can be a lot less fun than the final scores and records would indicate. I have no grand solution, it is just a little sad," one fan added.

"Look, I get that Northwestern may never win a national title in football (and not just because it went 1-11). But we get to experience joy/a successful season far more often, arguably -- if 2023 Northwestern goes 6-6/7-5, that's gonna be a fun season for fans," one fan added.

"If Ohio State fans were Argentina fans, they'd be grumbling about not winning 6-3," another fan wrote.

Perhaps Ohio State can bring its fan base some joy this month.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.