The Football World Is Shocked By David Shaw's Decision

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach David Shaw of the Stanford Cardinal looks on from the sidelines against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Trojans won the game 31-28. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

David Shaw's tenure at Stanford is over.

The longtime Cardinal head coach stunned the football world on Saturday night, when he announced that he has coached his final game.

"I am not burnt out," Shaw, 50, said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time. ... 16 years of running a program, 16 years of being responsible for everything and everybody catches up to you."

Shaw believes it's just time.

"I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head. The phrase that kept coming to me is: 'It's time.'"

The college football world is still pretty stunned.

"Kyle Whittingham has been at Utah for 18 full seasons. With David Shaw’s resignation, all the other coaches in the Pac-12 combined have been at their current schools for 22 full seasons," one fan wrote.

"David Shaw resigned as HC at Stanford. In all my years of covering CFB, David Shaw is one of my favorite people. He is class personified. CFB has lost a man of value and ethics at a time when the sport needs it more than ever. I wish David the best on his next venture," one fan added.

"David Shaw quietly stepping down at Stanford in a totally class manner is what this sport is supposed to be about. Setting an example for how you handle tough things. Not leveraging your ability to over-promise/under-deliver for scared ADs in the shadows every single year," one fan added.

"David Shaw says he truly reached his decision during Thanksgiving. Says he has no interest in coaching another team right now. Wants to spend more time at home," another fan wrote.

Best of luck moving forward, David.