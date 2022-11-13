The Football World Thinking Of Lee Corso This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The football world is thinking of legendary analyst Lee Corso this weekend.

For yet another week, the legendary college football analyst was off of ESPN's "College GameDay" show.

Corso has been dealing with health issues this season. He's been unable to travel and appear on several "College GameDay" shows this fall.

The football world was thinking of him this weekend.

“Lee Corso still recuperating,” Rece Davis said. “We hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon.”

This was Corso's third straight missed show.

The football world continues to pray for the legendary college football analyst.

"As much as it pains me to say this, I don’t think we’ll ever see the legend Lee Corso on @CollegeGameDay ever again. I think he stuck it out and came back for the Oregon came because it’s his favorite place and favorite mascot for his last show. We love you Coach," one fan tweeted.

"Someone suggested that on here that day and I scoffed at it, but now I’m really starting to think/feel that they’re right," one fan added.

"There’s no chance they just fade him into the background and never acknowledge it. It may be his last year but they will absolutely bring him in for a farewell show if he is physically able to," one fan suggested.

Few analysts in sports history are as legendary as the ESPN college football analyst.

Our thoughts continue to be with Corso and his friends and family members as he recovers.

Hopefully we'll see him back on ESPN's "College GameDay" later this year.