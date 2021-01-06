The Full Voting Results For The 2020 Heisman Trophy

Before the 2019 college football season kicked off, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow entered as a longshot to win the Heisman Trophy.

However, after setting the college football world on fire, Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and the LSU quarterback did it in historical fashion. Burrow received the largest margin of victory in the history of the award.

Now, another longshot has won the award as well. On Tuesday night, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the award given to college football’s best player.

The star wideout wasn’t even the wide receiver with the best odds to win the trophy on his own team. Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle was supposed to fill that role.

In the end, though it was Smith who claimed the Heisman.

Of course, it would rude not to mention all of the other athletes who put together incredible seasons this year. DeVonta beat out teammate Mac Jones as well as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to win the award.

Here’s the full top 5 poll:

Smith became the first wide receiver since former Michigan star Desmond Howard to win the award.

Quarterbacks have dominated the trophy in recent years, but the Alabama star put together a season that couldn’t be overlooked.

Lawrence likely finishes his college football career without hoisting the most prestigious award in college football, but a second place finish is nothing to sneeze at.

Alabama running back Najee Harris join his Crimson Tide teammates in the top five as well.