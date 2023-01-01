The Kickoff Time For Georgia vs. Ohio State Has Changed

With No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU playing a thriller out in Phoenix, the kickoff time for No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State has changed on Saturday night.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are now estimated to kick off near the bottom of the hour.

The kickoff time for the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

"Kickoff will follow the conclusion of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl with an anticipated 8:20 PM ET Kickoff," Georgia announced on Saturday evening.

The winner of the No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU game will face the winner of the No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State game in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Hopefully, the contest between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes will be at least half as good as the Wolverines vs. Horned Frogs contest.