The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings Are Out

Florida slid just one spot in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings as conference championship weekend approaches.

The Gators fell at the hands of the LSU Tigers at the Swamp last Saturday in what proved to be the biggest upset of the college football season. The upset, now coined the “Shoe Game” by college football fans, had a drastic impact on the playoff implications, but not so much in the rankings.

Florida fell to No. 7 in the updated rankings Tuesday night, most likely ending the Gators’ playoff hopes in the process. The top five – including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M – remained the same.

Iowa State was the greatest beneficiary of Florida’s loss. The Cyclones rose to No. 6 in the rankings.

Check out the updated playoff rankings below.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through December 12. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/iJTi7LSvoR — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 16, 2020

This upcoming weekend will determine the final playoff rankings.

Florida may be out of the race, but the Gators have a chance to knock off No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game this Saturday. Doing so would give the committee a major headache as it sorts out the final four playoff seeds.

No. 4 Ohio State, meanwhile, needs to beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game to earn a berth. “Win and you’re in,” as the old saying goes.

The biggest playoff implications this weekend will take place in the ACC when No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson rematch for the conference title. A Fighting Irish win might just knock Clemson out of the mix. A Clemson win means the Tigers are in – but it might not be enough to knock ND out, depending on the final score.

The committee will release the final College Football Playoff rankings this Sunday on ESPN.