The Masters Picked The Perfect College Football Weekend This Fall

There’s always one college football weekend in November that is pretty lackluster compared to the rest of the month. It’s the weekend when several of the SEC’s teams play a weak non-conference opponent. Rivalry games in the Big Ten are usually a week or two away, also.

The Masters is going to help fill that void.

The prestigious golf tournament announced this morning its tentative date for this fall. The Masters is set to be played from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 15.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game." Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

This is the perfect college football weekend to host The Masters. It’s Week 11 of the 2020 season and the schedule was looking pretty weak:

Clemson is playing The Citadel

Alabama is playing UT Martin

Auburn is playing UMass

Ohio State is playing Maryland

Oklahoma is playing Kansas State

The Masters was rescheduled for the annual Alabama vs. Southwestern Carolina St. and Auburn vs. Southern Missouri JUCO week in the SEC which is so perfect. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 6, 2020

The biggest Week 11 games – right now, anyway – are Georgia vs. Tennessee, USC vs. Washington, Iowa vs. Nebraska and Penn State vs. Michigan State. Those are four promising games, of course, but they’re not massive.

It should still be a fun weekend in college football, but we’ll now get The Masters on top of it. If Week 11 ends up being a dud, at least we’ll get to watch Tiger Woods and Co. go for the green jacket.