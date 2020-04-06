The Spun

The Masters Picked The Perfect College Football Weekend This Fall

Allison Stokke, Jillian Wisniewski and Annie Verret wearing caddie outfits at The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: (L-R) Annie Verret, wife of Jordan Spieth of the United States (not pictured), Jillian Wisniewski, girlfriend of Justin Thomas of the United States (not pictured), and Allison Stokke, fiancee of Rickie Fowler of the United States (not pictured) look on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

There’s always one college football weekend in November that is pretty lackluster compared to the rest of the month. It’s the weekend when several of the SEC’s teams play a weak non-conference opponent. Rivalry games in the Big Ten are usually a week or two away, also.

The Masters is going to help fill that void.

The prestigious golf tournament announced this morning its tentative date for this fall. The Masters is set to be played from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 15.

This is the perfect college football weekend to host The Masters. It’s Week 11 of the 2020 season and the schedule was looking pretty weak:

  • Clemson is playing The Citadel
  • Alabama is playing UT Martin
  • Auburn is playing UMass
  • Ohio State is playing Maryland
  • Oklahoma is playing Kansas State

The biggest Week 11 games – right now, anyway – are Georgia vs. Tennessee, USC vs. Washington, Iowa vs. Nebraska and Penn State vs. Michigan State. Those are four promising games, of course, but they’re not massive.

It should still be a fun weekend in college football, but we’ll now get The Masters on top of it. If Week 11 ends up being a dud, at least we’ll get to watch Tiger Woods and Co. go for the green jacket.

